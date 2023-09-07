Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,896 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $7.06 on Thursday, hitting $306.23. The stock had a trading volume of 8,395,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,466,383. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $326.20. The stock has a market cap of $787.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

META has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Argus raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.79.

Get Our Latest Report on META

Insider Activity

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $198,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,878,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $1,253,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,858 shares in the company, valued at $24,277,394. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $198,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,878,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,561 shares of company stock worth $12,268,831. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.