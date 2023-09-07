Argent Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Argent Trust Co cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $370.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $372.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.75. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.