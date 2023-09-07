HBC Financial Services PLLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

HBC Financial Services PLLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 362.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,418,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520,573 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,997 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,667,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,187,000 after acquiring an additional 888,046 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB opened at $198.28 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.52 and its 200-day moving average is $193.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

