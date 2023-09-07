WMS Partners LLC Sells 454 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

WMS Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $198.28 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.51.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

