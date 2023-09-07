Heritage Trust Co Purchases 1,318 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Heritage Trust Co increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,539 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 25.5% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 8.4% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 4.3% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,164,226 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $82,046,000 after buying an additional 89,685 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 34.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,087 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 41.6% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,428 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $45.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,752,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,566,713. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $187.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 73.42%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

