iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Reduced by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 38,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $66.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,951,919 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $97.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.11.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

