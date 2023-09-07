Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $3.68 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.75.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.18. 354,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,561,572. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.99 billion, a PE ratio of 68.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.41%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

