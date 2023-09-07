Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires Shares of 9,954 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,877,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,137 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 727,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,795,000 after acquiring an additional 88,885 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,082,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,903,000 after acquiring an additional 315,871 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SHY stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.89. 647,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,365,723. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $82.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.57.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2058 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

