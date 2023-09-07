BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,317,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 642,016 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.81% of Realty Income worth $3,755,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Applied Capital LLC FL raised its holdings in Realty Income by 6.7% during the first quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 13,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 24,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Realty Income by 28.3% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, JCP Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $5,295,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.18.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of O traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.14. 673,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,102,095. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.81. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $54.76 and a 52-week high of $68.85. The company has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a aug 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.10%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

