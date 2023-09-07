Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 34,167 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,238,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,694,000 after purchasing an additional 19,347 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 67,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.2% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 52,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 346.6% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.2 %

KMI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.67. 2,948,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,672,736. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average of $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 101.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

