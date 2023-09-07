BlackRock Inc. Has $4.66 Billion Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,023,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,899,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.96% of Newmont worth $4,658,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 14.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Newmont by 46.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 7.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,324,000 after buying an additional 39,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Newmont by 25.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $439,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,516.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,177.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $439,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,516.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,929. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

Newmont stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,696,834. The company has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.10, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.00. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Newmont from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

