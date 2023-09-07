Element Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.3% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.6% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.78.

Bio-Techne Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TECH traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.59. 88,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,019. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.49. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $90.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $301.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.71 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 15.47%. On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $7,068,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,224,563.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $7,068,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,224,563.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $717,980.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,872 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

