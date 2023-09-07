Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,314 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of O. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,601,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,011,000 after acquiring an additional 395,876 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 207,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,119,000 after purchasing an additional 82,509 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 154,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,770,000 after buying an additional 83,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 908,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,557,000 after buying an additional 431,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income stock opened at $54.99 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $54.76 and a 1-year high of $68.85. The stock has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The firm also recently announced a aug 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.2555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 5.4%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.18.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

