Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DEFree Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $10,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.4% in the first quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $458.53.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE traded down $6.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $407.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,305. The business’s 50-day moving average is $417.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.93. The company has a market capitalization of $117.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $328.62 and a 52-week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.16 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.78%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

