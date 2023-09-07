Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 2,589 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,031 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total transaction of $1,265,423.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,867.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total transaction of $1,265,423.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,867.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,257,201 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.55.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of MCD opened at $275.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.38. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

