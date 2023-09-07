Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 68.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,837 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 179,116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $35,784,000 after purchasing an additional 21,536 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.3% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 17,863 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 101.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 739 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 49,798 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V lifted its stake in Salesforce by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 45,486 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $265,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.86.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total transaction of $3,076,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,299,594,369.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $274,162.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,325,600.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total transaction of $3,076,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,299,594,369.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,151,195 shares of company stock valued at $245,993,192 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $220.00. The company had a trading volume of 481,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,077,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.88 and its 200-day moving average is $203.59. The company has a market cap of $214.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

