Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires 619 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,777 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Oracle by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Oracle by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after acquiring an additional 32,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.72.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $123.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,163,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,402,824. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.76. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $334.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $154,149.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $154,149.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.