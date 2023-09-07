O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 71.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,614 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 846,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,678,000 after purchasing an additional 360,335 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 7,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 4,797 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 409,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,541,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 161,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $99,355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX opened at $116.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.58. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $74.02 and a 52-week high of $118.77. The company has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,814,067.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 316,878 shares of company stock worth $36,056,897. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

