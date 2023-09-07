BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Has $46.53 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lessened its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,483 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $46,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624,628 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,036,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,242 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $201,779,000. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $150,424,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 122.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.70.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.1 %

PM opened at $93.61 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $145.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.92 and a 200-day moving average of $96.28.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 98.26%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.