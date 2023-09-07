Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $10,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,650 shares of company stock valued at $26,080,611 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $231.58. The stock had a trading volume of 229,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.48. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $129.85 and a twelve month high of $233.98.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.93.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

