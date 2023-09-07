Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,451 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $317,000. Security Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 22,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $50,739,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 201,491,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,231,193,000 after buying an additional 2,688,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.65.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of JNJ traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $160.66. 2,991,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,166,403. The company has a market cap of $417.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.29 and its 200-day moving average is $161.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 96.36%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

