Element Capital Management LLC Takes $50.74 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 327,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,739,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 3.8% of Element Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of JNJ stock traded up $2.18 on Thursday, hitting $160.19. 2,607,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,162,740. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.51. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.54.
Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 96.36%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson
In other news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.65.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
