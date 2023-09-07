701 Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Purchased by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 701 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in ANSYS by 127.7% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS traded down $6.80 on Thursday, hitting $314.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,608. The company has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 53.50, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.23 and a fifty-two week high of $351.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $320.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.57.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.11. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet lowered ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.45.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total transaction of $841,621.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,369.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $17,129,010.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,186,595.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total value of $841,621.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,369.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,263 shares of company stock valued at $22,672,660. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

