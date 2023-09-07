BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,947,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of AON worth $4,397,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in shares of AON by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in AON by 211.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $352.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.55.

AON Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AON stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $333.70. The stock had a trading volume of 40,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,239. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $266.35 and a 12-month high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $330.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell bought 800 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $324.57 per share, with a total value of $259,656.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,604.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

