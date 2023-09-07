Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Makes New Investment in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,292 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after buying an additional 1,343,601 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,188,938 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $954,740,000 after purchasing an additional 61,022 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $859,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,353 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $642,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,915,375 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $391,196,000 after purchasing an additional 263,691 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $268.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.80.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $239.14. The company had a trading volume of 410,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,932. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $1.84 dividend. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.