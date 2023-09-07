Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,259 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $11,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,639 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,013 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $239.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,072. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $274.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $1.84 dividend. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $251.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $265.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.80.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

