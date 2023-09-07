Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,131 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.0% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 923 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 5,413 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Apriem Advisors grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 2,417 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:UNP traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $212.03. 513,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,938,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $129.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $240.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.78.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

