Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,118,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 883,380 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.77% of Ecolab worth $3,661,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. United Bank raised its position in Ecolab by 2.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 23.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 17.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ECL. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,994.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $629,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,008,604 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE ECL traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $181.15. The company had a trading volume of 63,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,444. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.21 and a 200 day moving average of $173.50. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $191.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.