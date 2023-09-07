BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,976,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,826,440 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.29% of Dominion Energy worth $3,409,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 63.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $46.18. The stock had a trading volume of 600,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,278,411. The stock has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.84 and a 52-week high of $84.45.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on D. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.09.

Get Our Latest Report on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.