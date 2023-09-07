Heritage Trust Co Buys 397 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in McKesson were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in McKesson by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,597,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its position in McKesson by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in McKesson by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in McKesson by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 131,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,699,000 after purchasing an additional 12,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. TD Cowen increased their target price on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus increased their target price on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.33.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $8.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $419.57. The company had a trading volume of 90,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $417.98 and a 200 day moving average of $387.96. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $331.75 and a 52-week high of $441.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,388,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,885,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total transaction of $1,650,061.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,701,401.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,388,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at $51,885,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,289 shares of company stock worth $7,687,720. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

