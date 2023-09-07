Crewe Advisors LLC Buys 968 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $161.11 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $167.33. The company has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.59.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

