Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in D. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 172,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,231,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $851,576,000 after buying an additional 95,055 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $4,395,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 14,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

D stock opened at $45.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.84 and a 12-month high of $84.45.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 98.89%.

D has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.09.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

