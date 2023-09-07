The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,646 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $7,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 20,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on IPG shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.95. The stock had a trading volume of 340,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,245,370. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.45%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

