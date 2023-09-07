MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC reduced its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,036 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $48,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 657.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in MSCI in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $565.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,333.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE MSCI opened at $541.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.00 and a 52-week high of $572.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $521.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $510.45.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.15. MSCI had a net margin of 39.02% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%. The firm had revenue of $621.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.38%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

