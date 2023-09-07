Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 400,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,321 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $61,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 209,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 534,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,347,000 after acquiring an additional 21,782 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VIG stock opened at $161.11 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $167.33. The stock has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.59.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

