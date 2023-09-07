Element Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,265 The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,265 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth $41,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

COO stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $354.99. 23,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,282. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.96. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.21 and a 12 month high of $399.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.01. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $930.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $431.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.56.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

