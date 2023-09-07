Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 267 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Clear Street Markets LLC cut its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,070,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $235.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.53 and its 200 day moving average is $235.49. The company has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.40 and a 52 week high of $265.28.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.17.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

