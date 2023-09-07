Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 30.89%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter.
Ashtead Group Stock Down 0.9 %
ASHTY stock opened at $265.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of $165.51 and a 12 month high of $300.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $282.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.44.
Ashtead Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $3.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.55. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.20%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Report on ASHTY
About Ashtead Group
Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ashtead Group
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- Battle Of The Digital Payment Titans: Block, PayPal, And Visa
- How to Invest in Growth Stocks
- These Quality Dividend Kings Grow their Dividends the Fastest
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3 Growth Stocks to Buy in September
Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.