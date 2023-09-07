Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 30.89%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter.

Ashtead Group Stock Down 0.9 %

ASHTY stock opened at $265.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of $165.51 and a 12 month high of $300.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $282.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.44.

Ashtead Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $3.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.55. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.20%.

ASHTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,460 ($56.33) to GBX 5,100 ($64.41) in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,450 ($68.83) to GBX 5,500 ($69.46) in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 405 ($5.11) to GBX 450 ($5.68) in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,200 ($78.30) to GBX 6,300 ($79.57) in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

