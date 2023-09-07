Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,725,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 705,230 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Synopsys worth $4,915,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Synopsys by 470.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $7.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $457.97. 192,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,509. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $444.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $409.82. The firm has a market cap of $69.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.11. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.00 and a 12-month high of $471.15.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.40, for a total value of $17,896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at $42,243,955.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.40, for a total value of $17,896,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,243,955.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.74, for a total transaction of $4,153,986.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 2,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,481.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,703 shares of company stock worth $43,025,310. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.50.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

