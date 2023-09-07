Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 78,054 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78,054 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $17,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 90.1% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.4% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 26,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,714,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 127,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,814,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,427. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $108.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.44.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

