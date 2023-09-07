Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $12.78 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.9% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 10,675 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,373.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 58,875 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 40,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,617,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,111,000 after acquiring an additional 162,260 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.15. 5,951,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $97.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.11. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

