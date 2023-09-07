AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 89.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 12.2% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 11.5% in the first quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,492,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 59.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 64,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,931,000 after buying an additional 23,866 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $214,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. 3M reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,716.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof purchased 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,406.36 per share, for a total transaction of $522,180.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,586.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,445 shares of company stock valued at $21,200,970. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AutoZone stock opened at $2,568.89 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,050.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2,750.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,494.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,509.64.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

