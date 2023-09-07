Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Holdings Boosted by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 92.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 129.9% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE DG opened at $126.64 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $125.65 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.92.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on DG shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $166.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $178.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

