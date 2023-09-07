Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 235 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 55.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $450,560,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $248,604,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $521,332,000 after acquiring an additional 149,115 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 161,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,181,000 after purchasing an additional 78,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,742.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 58,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,565,000 after purchasing an additional 55,596 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE CMG opened at $1,956.82 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,344.05 and a 1-year high of $2,175.01. The company has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,977.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,890.39.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,915,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,207 shares of company stock valued at $6,434,541. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Argus raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,139.72.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

