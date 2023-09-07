MML Investors Services LLC Sells 14,753 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,753 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $60,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VB opened at $198.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.51. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

