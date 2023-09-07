Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 2,366 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 203.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter worth $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $211.24. 181,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,373. The company has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $210.08 and a twelve month high of $276.88.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.192 per share. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 54.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSY

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $321,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,999,057.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total transaction of $38,431.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,990,470.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $321,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,999,057.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,010 shares of company stock valued at $72,657,283 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.