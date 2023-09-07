Holderness Investments Co. Acquires Shares of 1,092 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Holderness Investments Co. purchased a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,092 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $222.03. 1,018,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,081,165. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22. The stock has a market cap of $216.04 billion, a PE ratio of 139.38, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.86.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $269,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $21,616,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $269,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,616,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total value of $3,520,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,401,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,849,517,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,151,195 shares of company stock worth $245,993,192 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

