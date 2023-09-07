Holderness Investments Co. Makes New $209,000 Investment in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Holderness Investments Co. purchased a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 41,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 6.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 183,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,230,000 after buying an additional 11,176 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter worth about $2,714,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGR. StockNews.com cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Progressive from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,377,837.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,377,837.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,801 shares of company stock valued at $8,203,964 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:PGR traded up $1.71 on Thursday, reaching $136.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,838. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $110.04 and a 12-month high of $149.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.84. The firm has a market cap of $79.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.70%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

