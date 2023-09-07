Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $506,690,000. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 234.7% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 1.5 %

Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.86. The stock had a trading volume of 413,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.60 and a 1-year high of $149.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, Director Michael W. Michelson acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $115.50 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,967.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael W. Michelson bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.50 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,385 shares in the company, valued at $390,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Hagemann bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.48 per share, for a total transaction of $232,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $465,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $619,090 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

