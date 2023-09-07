Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 1,469 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 41,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.70. 862,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,852,353. The company has a market capitalization of $209.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.58 and its 200 day moving average is $70.91. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 30.39%. Equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. HSBC began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

